Ferguson plc (LON:FERG) Receives £132.68 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Ferguson plc (LON:FERG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is £132.68 ($159.85).

Several analysts recently commented on FERG shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a £114 ($137.35) target price on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Ferguson to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from £132.60 ($159.76) to GBX 9,960 ($120.00) in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson Stock Down 0.4 %

FERG stock opened at GBX 9,904 ($119.33) on Friday. Ferguson has a 12 month low of GBX 8,602 ($103.64) and a 12 month high of £136.40 ($164.34). The firm has a market cap of £20.99 billion and a PE ratio of 1,184.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 9,318.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of £103.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.20, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.