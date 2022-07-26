Employers (EIG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect Employers to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). Employers had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $152.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Employers to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Employers alerts:

Employers Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of EIG opened at $41.18 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.52. Employers has a 12 month low of $36.23 and a 12 month high of $43.46. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.08.

Employers Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EIG shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Employers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Employers from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood cut Employers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Institutional Trading of Employers

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Employers by 510.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Employers by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Employers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Employers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Employers in the first quarter worth $487,000. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Employers

(Get Rating)

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

Featured Articles

