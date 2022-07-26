DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lessened its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,659 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DD. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.9% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 79.6% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 8,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 39.1% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 21.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

NYSE:DD opened at $58.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.42. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.56 and a 12-month high of $85.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.13.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.