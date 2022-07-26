Diana Shipping (DSX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.14 million. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 35.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts expect Diana Shipping to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:DSX opened at $4.99 on Tuesday. Diana Shipping has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Diana Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.09%.

DSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Diana Shipping from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diana Shipping in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com lowered Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Diana Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diana Shipping has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 23,132 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 10,922 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at about $563,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 187.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 186,727 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 121,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of April 13, 2022, it operated a fleet of 35 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, and 8 Panamax.

