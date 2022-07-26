DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DBVT. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $1.50 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

Get DBV Technologies alerts:

DBV Technologies Trading Down 0.8 %

DBVT stock opened at $2.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average of $1.68. The company has a market cap of $294.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.56. DBV Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $5.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DBV Technologies ( NASDAQ:DBVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that DBV Technologies will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in DBV Technologies by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 97,412 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in DBV Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.