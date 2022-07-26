CyberOptics (CYBE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. CyberOptics had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The business had revenue of $24.25 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share.

CyberOptics stock opened at $36.50 on Tuesday. CyberOptics has a 52 week low of $30.98 and a 52 week high of $49.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.21 million, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.59.

CYBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of CyberOptics from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CyberOptics by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 357,864 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,522,000 after acquiring an additional 37,557 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberOptics during the 1st quarter valued at about $531,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CyberOptics during the 1st quarter valued at about $487,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CyberOptics by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 127,466 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of CyberOptics by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,474 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 8,002 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets high precision sensing technology solutions and system products for inspection and metrology worldwide. It offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function systems for inspection and metrology; MX3000 memory module inspection system; 3D NanoResolution MRS sensor and WX3000 inspection and metrology system for semiconductor wafer and advanced packaging inspection and metrology; high precision 3D and 2D sensors; 3D MRS sensors; SMT electronic assembly alignment sensors; and inspection and metrology systems.

