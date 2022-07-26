Cullen Capital Management LLC Has $38.35 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 752,871 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 193,429 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $38,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $1,884,917,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 19,095.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,778,922 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $508,113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,727,977 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,847,194 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,953,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571,857 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,483,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,858,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 244.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,848,271 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $303,876,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151,749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,674 shares of company stock valued at $237,377 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Cowen lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.29.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $44.76 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.76 and a 12 month high of $56.33. The company has a market cap of $187.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

