Cousins Properties (CUZ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect Cousins Properties to post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Cousins Properties has set its FY22 guidance at $2.70-$2.78 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $186.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.82 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 36.88%. Cousins Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cousins Properties to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Cousins Properties Price Performance
CUZ stock opened at $30.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.06. Cousins Properties has a 1 year low of $27.61 and a 1 year high of $42.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.
Cousins Properties Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cousins Properties
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cousins Properties in the first quarter worth $39,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 89.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 160.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 240.2% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties in the first quarter worth about $97,000. 98.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CUZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $41.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.
About Cousins Properties
Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.
See Also
