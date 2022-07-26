Cousins Properties (CUZ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect Cousins Properties to post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Cousins Properties has set its FY22 guidance at $2.70-$2.78 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $186.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.82 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 36.88%. Cousins Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cousins Properties to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CUZ stock opened at $30.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.06. Cousins Properties has a 1 year low of $27.61 and a 1 year high of $42.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 68.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cousins Properties in the first quarter worth $39,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 89.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 160.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 240.2% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties in the first quarter worth about $97,000. 98.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CUZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $41.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

