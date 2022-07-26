Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Sold by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 56.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,211 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 50,336 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth $544,000. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth $215,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth $32,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth $871,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 53,613 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 12,922 shares during the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.32 per share, with a total value of $105,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,285 shares in the company, valued at $3,771,261.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.32 per share, with a total value of $105,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,285 shares in the company, valued at $3,771,261.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $650,828.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 156,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,238.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $16.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $34.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.50.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 64.45%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CLF shares. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.92.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Further Reading

