Chefs’ Warehouse (CHEF) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Chefs' Warehouse will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company's conference call can do so using this link.

Chefs' Warehouse last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $512.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $480.92 million. Chefs' Warehouse had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 5.75%. Chefs' Warehouse's quarterly revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. On average, analysts expect Chefs' Warehouse to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Chefs’ Warehouse Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHEF opened at $37.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.39 and a 200-day moving average of $33.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 99.34 and a beta of 1.84. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 52-week low of $26.07 and a 52-week high of $42.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Chefs’ Warehouse

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. CL King boosted their target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.80.

In other Chefs’ Warehouse news, CFO James Leddy sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 126,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,635. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Chefs’ Warehouse news, CFO James Leddy sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 126,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,635. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 116,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,654,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHEF. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 3,717 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares during the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 50,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

Featured Stories

