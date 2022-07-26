Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2022

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSNGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Celsion in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Celsion Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Celsion stock opened at $2.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.99. The company has a quick ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Celsion has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $18.75.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSNGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.81). Celsion had a negative return on equity of 45.34% and a negative net margin of 5,110.80%. The company had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.35) EPS. Research analysts predict that Celsion will post -5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Celsion

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Celsion stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSNGet Rating) by 435.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,155 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.15% of Celsion worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Celsion

(Get Rating)

Celsion Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies, vaccines, and directed chemotherapies. Its product pipeline includes GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer; and ThermoDox, a proprietary heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, which is in development stage for various cancer indications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celsion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.