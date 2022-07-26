Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Celsion in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Celsion alerts:

Celsion Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Celsion stock opened at $2.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.99. The company has a quick ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Celsion has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $18.75.

Institutional Trading of Celsion

Celsion ( NASDAQ:CLSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.81). Celsion had a negative return on equity of 45.34% and a negative net margin of 5,110.80%. The company had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.35) EPS. Research analysts predict that Celsion will post -5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Celsion stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) by 435.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,155 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.15% of Celsion worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Celsion

(Get Rating)

Celsion Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies, vaccines, and directed chemotherapies. Its product pipeline includes GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer; and ThermoDox, a proprietary heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, which is in development stage for various cancer indications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celsion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.