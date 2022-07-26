Camden Property Trust (CPT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter. Camden Property Trust has set its Q2 guidance at $1.60-1.64 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $6.39-6.63 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($1.07). The business had revenue of $311.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.90 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 29.75%. Camden Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect Camden Property Trust to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust Trading Up 0.0 %

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $135.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.21. The company has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.77. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $125.17 and a 52-week high of $180.37. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Camden Property Trust

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,955,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,485,575,000 after acquiring an additional 412,019 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,066,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,013,817,000 after acquiring an additional 540,683 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,069,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,011,000 after acquiring an additional 459,442 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,060,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,291,000 after buying an additional 63,864 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 809,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,569,000 after buying an additional 91,418 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $193.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.33.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

