Brokerages Set Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) PT at $8.55

Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.55.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CGC shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Canopy Growth from $6.00 to $3.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Cowen cut their price target on Canopy Growth to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Benchmark cut Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Canopy Growth from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Canopy Growth from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canopy Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council grew its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 19.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 14,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CGC opened at $2.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 8.16, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Canopy Growth has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $20.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.87.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $126.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.34 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 53.23% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canopy Growth will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.