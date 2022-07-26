Briaud Financial Planning Inc Purchases 282 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Briaud Financial Planning Inc lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 0.1% of Briaud Financial Planning Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Briaud Financial Planning Inc’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $1,527,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.53.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $143.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $129.50 and a 52-week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.70%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.