Briaud Financial Planning Inc Purchases 282 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Briaud Financial Planning Inc lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 0.1% of Briaud Financial Planning Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Briaud Financial Planning Inc’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $1,527,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Procter & Gamble Price Performance
Procter & Gamble stock opened at $143.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $129.50 and a 52-week high of $165.35.
Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.70%.
Procter & Gamble Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Procter & Gamble (PG)
- MarketBeat Podcast Bear Market Tips For Active Traders
- Taking a Look at Nvidia’s Stock Amidst The Semiconductor Chip Gut
- Palantir Stock is Showing Signs of Life
- The Institutions Like The Color Of PPG Industries
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.