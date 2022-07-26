Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Upgraded to “C” by TheStreet

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SAM has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Boston Beer from $424.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Cowen dropped their price target on Boston Beer from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on Boston Beer from $334.00 to $279.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $387.57.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Boston Beer Stock Performance

SAM opened at $376.51 on Friday. Boston Beer has a 52-week low of $287.00 and a 52-week high of $740.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -77.95 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $325.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $370.81.

Insider Activity

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.23 by ($0.92). Boston Beer had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 8.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Boston Beer will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 425 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total value of $146,714.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,133.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Beer

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its holdings in Boston Beer by 4.8% in the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 5.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 1.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Boston Beer by 2.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Beer

(Get Rating)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.