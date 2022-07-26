BARK (NYSE:BARK) & EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Head-To-Head Survey

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) and EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.6% of BARK shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.9% of EVgo shares are owned by institutional investors. 74.5% of EVgo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BARK and EVgo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BARK $507.41 million 0.47 -$68.30 million ($0.48) -2.83 EVgo $22.21 million 93.36 -$5.91 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

EVgo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BARK.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for BARK and EVgo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BARK 0 0 1 0 3.00 EVgo 1 3 8 0 2.58

BARK currently has a consensus target price of $11.33, indicating a potential upside of 733.33%. EVgo has a consensus target price of $14.35, indicating a potential upside of 83.27%. Given BARK’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe BARK is more favorable than EVgo.

Risk & Volatility

BARK has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EVgo has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BARK and EVgo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BARK -13.46% -35.66% -19.17% EVgo N/A N/A -7.14%

Summary

EVgo beats BARK on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BARK

BARK Inc., a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere. In addition, the company offers monthly themed box of toys and treats under the BarkBox and Super Chewer names; personalized meal plans under the BARK Food name; health and wellness products under the BARK Bright name; and dog beds, bowls, collars, harnesses, and leashes under the BARK Home brand. Further, the company sells BARK Home products through BarkShop.com. Additionally, it offers custom collections through online marketplaces, and brick and mortar retailers. The company was formerly known as The Original BARK Company and changed its name to BARK, Inc. in November 2021. BARK Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About EVgo

EVgo, Inc. owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services. It also provides ancillary services, such as customization of digital applications, charging data integration, loyalty programs, access to chargers behind parking lot, or garage, pay gates and pilots microtargeted advertising, and charging reservations; and maintenance and development and project management services through eXtendTM, including electric vehicle supply equipment installation, networking, and operations. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

