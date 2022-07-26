Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $2.50 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aveanna Healthcare’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AVAH. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Stephens lowered Aveanna Healthcare from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial lowered Aveanna Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $12.50 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aveanna Healthcare currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.73.

Get Aveanna Healthcare alerts:

Aveanna Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock opened at $1.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $363.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Aveanna Healthcare has a 52 week low of $1.97 and a 52 week high of $10.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Aveanna Healthcare ( NASDAQ:AVAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Aveanna Healthcare had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a positive return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $450.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.77 million. As a group, analysts expect that Aveanna Healthcare will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David Afshar bought 12,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.86 per share, with a total value of $34,422.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 272,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,006.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Aveanna Healthcare news, CFO David Afshar bought 12,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.86 per share, for a total transaction of $34,422.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 272,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,006.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony Strange purchased 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $104,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,680,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,872,388.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 90,136 shares of company stock valued at $259,733 in the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nut Tree Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 5,435,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,591 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,163,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,812,000 after buying an additional 829,270 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,087,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,526,000 after buying an additional 69,609 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 5.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,457,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,381,000 after buying an additional 132,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 10.3% in the second quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.