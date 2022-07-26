Asset Management Corp IL ADV Invests $228,000 in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,026 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Maxi Investments CY Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,526,000. Seascape Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Visa by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 15,043 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,260,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 244.0% during the fourth quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,319,000 after buying an additional 30,500 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,076,803 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $233,353,000 after buying an additional 54,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 18,360 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on V. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

Visa Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of V stock opened at $214.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $407.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $203.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.63. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $185.91 and a one year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

