Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,089 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $10,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.13.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $58.03 on Tuesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.56 and a 1 year high of $85.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.23 and its 200 day moving average is $69.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.42.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 7.88%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.15%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

