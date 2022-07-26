Arizona State Retirement System Has $10.90 Million Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,318 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Allstate were worth $10,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $116.72 on Tuesday. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.70 and a 200-day moving average of $128.20.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.21). Allstate had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 28.48%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALL. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Allstate from $132.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Argus cut Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Allstate in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.58.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $18,941,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,828 shares in the company, valued at $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

