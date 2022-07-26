Arcus Capital Partners LLC Acquires 1,316 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 236.8% during the first quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA now owns 522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 3.3 %

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Argus boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. HSBC boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.73.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $89.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.30 and a 200-day moving average of $84.82. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $105.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $379.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 58.37%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

