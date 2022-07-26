Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $8,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Aptiv by 137.4% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1,204.5% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Insider Transactions at Aptiv

In other news, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total transaction of $217,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,681 shares in the company, valued at $4,957,302.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total transaction of $595,584.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,217 shares in the company, valued at $57,120,431.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total transaction of $217,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,302.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,370 shares of company stock worth $1,547,492 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aptiv Trading Up 0.2 %

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $137.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Aptiv from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.42.

NYSE APTV opened at $97.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a PE ratio of 82.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.00. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $84.14 and a one year high of $180.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.76.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.