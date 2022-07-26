Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $44.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AIRC. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apartment Income REIT has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Apartment Income REIT Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $43.14 on Friday. Apartment Income REIT has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $55.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.49.

Apartment Income REIT Announces Dividend

Apartment Income REIT ( NYSE:AIRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.79). Apartment Income REIT had a return on equity of 40.71% and a net margin of 99.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.30%.

Insider Activity at Apartment Income REIT

In other news, Director John D. Rayis purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.80 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,681.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,091 shares of company stock worth $96,756. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apartment Income REIT

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,330,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Apartment Income REIT by 13.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,563,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,802,000 after buying an additional 1,041,150 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Apartment Income REIT by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,252,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,863,000 after buying an additional 799,670 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 130.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 982,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,509,000 after purchasing an additional 556,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 18.0% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,757,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,389,000 after acquiring an additional 421,423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

