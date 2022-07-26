Annaly Capital Management (NLY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 141.90%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Annaly Capital Management to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

NYSE:NLY opened at $6.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 3.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.12. Annaly Capital Management has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $8.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.82.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 50.57%.

A number of analysts recently commented on NLY shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Annaly Capital Management to $6.50 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $6.25 to $6.75 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO David L. Finkelstein bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $1,112,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,669,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,279,712.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Annaly Capital Management

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 20.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

Further Reading

