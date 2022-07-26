Analysts Set TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) PT at $31.71

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.71.

Several analysts have issued reports on TPG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of TPG from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of TPG from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of TPG from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of TPG from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of TPG from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TPG

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPG. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in TPG in the 1st quarter worth $128,095,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of TPG in the 1st quarter worth about $114,248,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of TPG in the 1st quarter worth about $114,229,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TPG in the 1st quarter worth about $89,216,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of TPG in the 1st quarter worth about $74,934,000. Institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

TPG Stock Performance

Shares of TPG stock opened at $26.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.19. TPG has a 12 month low of $23.09 and a 12 month high of $35.40.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $273.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.73 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that TPG will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

TPG Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th.

TPG Company Profile

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

