Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AKRTF. Exane BNP Paribas raised Aker Solutions ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Aker Solutions ASA from 26.00 to 27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. BNP Paribas raised Aker Solutions ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Aker Solutions ASA from 33.00 to 36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

OTCMKTS AKRTF opened at $3.28 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.11. Aker Solutions ASA has a one year low of $3.28 and a one year high of $3.28.

Aker Solutions ASA provides solutions, products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers field planning, feasibility, and concept studies; specialist engineering, project management, and procurement services; floater designs, offshore wind, as well as engages in design, delivery, and construction of deepwater risers, oil, and gas production, and receiving and processing facilities.

