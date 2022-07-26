Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTFGet Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AKRTF. Exane BNP Paribas raised Aker Solutions ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Aker Solutions ASA from 26.00 to 27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. BNP Paribas raised Aker Solutions ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Aker Solutions ASA from 33.00 to 36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Aker Solutions ASA Price Performance

OTCMKTS AKRTF opened at $3.28 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.11. Aker Solutions ASA has a one year low of $3.28 and a one year high of $3.28.

Aker Solutions ASA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aker Solutions ASA provides solutions, products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers field planning, feasibility, and concept studies; specialist engineering, project management, and procurement services; floater designs, offshore wind, as well as engages in design, delivery, and construction of deepwater risers, oil, and gas production, and receiving and processing facilities.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF)

