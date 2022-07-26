abrdn plc Cuts Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

abrdn plc cut its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,250,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 327,055 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.10% of Williams Companies worth $42,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 11.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,319 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 16,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 63.6% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. 86.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.54.

In related news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $1,367,607.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,891 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,135.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

WMB opened at $33.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.60. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.53 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.20.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

