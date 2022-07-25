WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 154 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lessened its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,878 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 900 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $230.04 per share, for a total transaction of $207,036.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,803. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FedEx Stock Down 0.2 %

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $276.00 to $287.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.57.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $227.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.23. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $192.82 and a one year high of $298.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $221.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.17%.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Recommended Stories

