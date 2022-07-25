WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $661,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 602.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

VEU stock opened at $50.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.31. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $47.49 and a 1 year high of $64.73.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

