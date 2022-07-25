WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $326,000 Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,596 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 218,225.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,682,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $802,201,000 after acquiring an additional 13,676,219 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $711,435,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in General Motors by 295.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,074,338 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $469,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034,872 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,020,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in General Motors by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,828,001 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,507,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,288 shares during the period. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $1,001,180.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $1,357,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,266,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $1,001,180.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of GM opened at $34.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.95. General Motors has a 52 week low of $30.33 and a 52 week high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $35.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.25 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on GM shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on General Motors in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on General Motors from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on General Motors from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.06.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Featured Articles

