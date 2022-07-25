The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lessened its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,271 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KR. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 179.5% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $46.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.22 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.17. The company has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.53.

Kroger Increases Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $44.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.23 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 28.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.22.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.