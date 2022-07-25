State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,396 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of First Republic Bank worth $16,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $158.66 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $133.37 and a twelve month high of $222.86. The stock has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FRC. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded First Republic Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on First Republic Bank from $194.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays cut their price target on First Republic Bank from $223.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.33.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

