Securian Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OTIS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $335,180,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,635,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,573,000 after buying an additional 2,916,030 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 2,317.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,911,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,527,000 after buying an additional 2,791,340 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,053,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,210,000 after buying an additional 890,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $52,779,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.04.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

OTIS stock opened at $71.90 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.85. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $66.97 and a 1 year high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

