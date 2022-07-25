Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $2.71 Million Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IFF. LTS One Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth about $790,913,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,173,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $628,809,000 after purchasing an additional 818,364 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 563.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 868,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $130,857,000 after purchasing an additional 737,780 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 244.9% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 783,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $118,015,000 after purchasing an additional 556,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,198,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,892,226,000 after purchasing an additional 442,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $122.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.32 and its 200-day moving average is $127.14. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.38 and a 1 year high of $157.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a PE ratio of 56.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.38. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 144.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 629 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total transaction of $83,399.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,586.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IFF shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $169.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.92.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

Further Reading

