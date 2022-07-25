Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10, RTT News reports. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Schlumberger updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Schlumberger Trading Up 4.3 %

NYSE:SLB opened at $35.07 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.64 and a 200 day moving average of $39.92. Schlumberger has a 52 week low of $25.90 and a 52 week high of $49.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.93.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SLB. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.51.

In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $866,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,015,636.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 10,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $502,445.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,654.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $866,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,015,636.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,567,459 shares of company stock worth $430,840,521 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 1,802.7% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

See Also

