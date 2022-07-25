Sandy Spring Bank Purchases 148 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,875 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of FedEx by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,312,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,046 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $593,029,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 11,807.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 548,918 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $127,014,000 after purchasing an additional 544,308 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its position in shares of FedEx by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,447,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $374,336,000 after purchasing an additional 298,865 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,326,000. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Trading Down 0.2 %

FDX opened at $227.30 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $221.56 and its 200-day moving average is $223.18. The company has a market cap of $58.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.23. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $192.82 and a 1-year high of $298.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.17%.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $230.04 per share, for a total transaction of $207,036.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $304,803. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total transaction of $2,838,809.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,664,178.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $230.04 per share, with a total value of $207,036.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,803. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays set a $320.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, June 24th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $277.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.57.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.