Sandy Spring Bank Buys 488 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $1,235,314,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth about $302,564,000. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 404.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,876,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,327,000 after buying an additional 1,504,415 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,455,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,309,000 after buying an additional 451,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $76,586,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $136.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $54.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $122.50 and a 1-year high of $175.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.87 and its 200-day moving average is $145.45.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Eaton from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Eaton from $178.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.73.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.