Redmond Asset Management LLC Sells 3,380 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Redmond Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,380 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank OZK raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 68,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 21,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 65,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cortland Associates Inc. MO grew its position in Pfizer by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 7,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE opened at $51.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.43 and a 200 day moving average of $51.39. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.94 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.95.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

