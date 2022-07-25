Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stake Raised by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,123 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $66,870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $74,800,247.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $66,870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $74,800,247.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224. 43.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Oracle Stock Up 0.5 %

Several research firms have weighed in on ORCL. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Oracle from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.91.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $74.90 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $63.76 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The firm has a market cap of $199.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.37 and a 200-day moving average of $76.20.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.