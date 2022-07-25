North Star Investment Management Corp. Cuts Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,278 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Visa were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.9% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,082,558 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $240,079,000 after buying an additional 50,236 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 13.5% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 854,748 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $189,557,000 after buying an additional 101,622 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.6% in the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 11.5% in the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.00.

Visa Price Performance

V stock opened at $213.70 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.91 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

