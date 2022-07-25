Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

TIP opened at $115.93 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $113.01 and a 52 week high of $131.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.16.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

