Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 3,606 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,606 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Novartis by 10.9% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Novartis by 13.4% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Novartis by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $85.87 on Monday. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $79.09 and a twelve month high of $95.17. The stock has a market cap of $190.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.82 and a 200 day moving average of $86.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 44.31% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NVS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.33.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

