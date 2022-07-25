Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Invests $2.18 Million in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 80,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTRA. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $340,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,487,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Geneva Partners LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $583,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,785,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of CTRA opened at $27.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of -0.03. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.28 and a 52-week high of $36.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 24.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.50. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 27.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $335,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 281,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,426,226.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $1,286,339.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 351,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,444,348.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $335,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 281,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,426,226.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,327 shares of company stock worth $3,213,039. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Read More

