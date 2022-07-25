Metis Global Partners LLC Has $766,000 Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 79.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LHX. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 296.9% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 317.1% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,811 shares in the company, valued at $2,594,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on LHX. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.09.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $225.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.05. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.71 and a 1 year high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.17%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

