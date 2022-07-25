Metis Global Partners LLC Has $705,000 Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 84.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE ECL opened at $162.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.56 billion, a PE ratio of 42.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.03. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $143.82 and a one year high of $238.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 8.45%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ECL. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Ecolab from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $186.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tracy B. Mckibben acquired 1,475 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

