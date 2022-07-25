iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Bought by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 985 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cassaday & Co Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,062,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,525,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000,000 after buying an additional 288,902 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,374,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,249,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 743,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,712,000 after purchasing an additional 205,537 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $84.89 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $74.75 and a one year high of $123.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.59.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

