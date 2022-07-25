International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $500,000 Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADI. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its position in Analog Devices by 4.8% during the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its position in Analog Devices by 10.9% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Analog Devices by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% in the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 5,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total value of $636,409.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,859.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total value of $636,409.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,859.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $239,501.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,525 shares in the company, valued at $421,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,036 shares of company stock worth $1,603,911. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Trading Down 1.2 %

ADI stock opened at $163.27 on Monday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.50 and a 1-year high of $191.95. The firm has a market cap of $84.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.41 and its 200-day moving average is $158.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.28. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADI. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.79.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

