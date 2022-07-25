International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 10,803 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 120.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,803 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $60.80 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.18 and a 200-day moving average of $62.57. The company has a market capitalization of $76.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.48. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 81.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on GILD. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.07.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

