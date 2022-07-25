International Assets Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 97.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,020 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 26,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in MetLife by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 48,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 10,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in MetLife by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 22,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Price Performance

MET opened at $60.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $49.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.13. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.69 and a 1 year high of $73.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.36.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on MET shares. Barclays set a $75.00 target price on MetLife in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on MetLife from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on MetLife from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.36.

MetLife Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.