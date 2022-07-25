Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Sells 129 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,817 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 9,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 21,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 701 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 28,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.09, for a total value of $3,104,560.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,325.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 28,722 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.09, for a total transaction of $3,104,560.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,325.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $98,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,450.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 199,715 shares of company stock valued at $19,905,072. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EW. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.65.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $102.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $85.58 and a 52-week high of $131.73. The company has a market cap of $63.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.04, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.14.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

